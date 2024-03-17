Hachimura produced 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 128-121 loss to Golden State.

Hachimura only missed three of his 10 shots form the field. Still, his contributions on both ends of the court were not enough to lift the Lakers past Golden State in this pivotal matchup with potential playoff-seeding implications. Hachimura has scored in double digits in each of his last five appearances, averaging 18.0 points and shooting 60.9 percent from the field in that five-game stretch.