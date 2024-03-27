Hachimura amassed 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime victory over Milwaukee.

Hachimura had already been a fixture in the starting five for the Lakers, but thanks to the absence of LeBron James (ankle) as well as the two extra periods, he played his most minutes of the season and hoisted his most shot attempts since March 8. As per usual, Hachimura didn't make much of an all-around impact in the box score, though he was unusually effective on the glass, with his 14 boards marking the first time all season that he had secured double-digit rebounds.