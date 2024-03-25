Hachimura ended with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 150-145 win over Indiana.

Hachimura had scored in double digits in his previous seven games, but, surprisingly, his streak ended in a game in which the Lakers produced 150 points. He's been terrific in March, posting averages of 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 three-pointers.