Hachimura finished with 32 points (11-14 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 136-124 win over the Grizzlies.

Hachimura entered Wednesday having gone just 3-for-13 from three-point range over his previous five games, but he caught fire against Memphis to drain a season-best seven triples on just eight attempts. In addition to his offensive impact, the power forward grabbed 10 boards to notch his second double-double of the season -- both of which have come in his past two contests. Hachimura featured more prominently with Anthony Davis (knee) out of action, and the former could continue to take on a more central role if Davis needs to miss additional time.