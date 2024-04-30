Hachimura chipped in 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hachimura scored in double figures for the first time during the opening-round series, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers were bounced from the playoffs by the Nuggets for a second consecutive season. From Feb. 9 through April 16, Hachimura averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks in 31.4 minutes. He excelled as a starter during the regular season, but Hachimura's poor postseason may impact his role next season. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Lakers last summer.