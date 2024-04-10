Hachimura produced 20 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 loss to the Warriors.

Hachimura was a valuable piece up front amid Anthony Davis' (head) absence, but his fourth double-double of the season wasn't enough to stave off the Warriors. All four of Hachimura's double-doubles have occurred over the last nine games, making the Gonzaga product a more consistent fantasy producer down the stretch. Over the nine-game span, Hachimura averaged 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.