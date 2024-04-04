Hachimura provided 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 victory over Washington.
Hachimura finished third on the Lakers in scoring Wednesday behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points per game this season, but since March 1 he's upped that to 17.2 points on 60.8 percent shooting (including 47.5 percent from three on 3.8 3PA/G) to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 31.0 minutes per game.
