Prince experienced knee discomfort during warmups and won't start tonight, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Cam Reddish will take his place.
Though Prince hasn't been ruled out for the contest, it appears he'll be limited by the knee injury. If he ends up missing, expect Reddish, Max Christie and Christian Wood to see more action.
More News
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Vast improvement in loss•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Held scoreless in victory•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Will start in season opener•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Leads team in scoring Friday•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Plays well in start•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Enters starting five•