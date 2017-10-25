Bryant, who was sent down to the G-League to participate in the South Bay Lakers' training camp Wednesday, was called back up to the NBA on the same day in advance of the team's matchup against the Wizards, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reports.

It appears the organization wanted Bryant to get a feel for the G-League team, as he may spend significant time there throughout the year considering his low placement on the Los Angeles Lakers' depth chart. He's seemingly behind the likes of Brook Lopez, Ivica Zubac and Andrew Bogut.