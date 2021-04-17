Matthews (Achilles) is available for Saturday's contest against the Jazz and will come off the bench, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.
As expected, despite right Achilles soreness, Matthews will see the floor. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 20.8 minutes.
