Matthews signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Matthews goes from the title-contending Bucks to the title-winning Lakers with this move. The veteran is a strong candidate to start on the wing for the Lakers, though it's possible he comes off the bench in a sixth-man role. With Milwaukee last season, he averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.4 assists in 24.4 minutes. We can likely expect similar numbers in 2020-21.