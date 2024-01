Okeke won't start Sunday's game against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter are all returning to the starting lineup, so Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Goga Bitadze will head to the bench, ending a string of eight straight starts for Okeke. As a starter, Okeke averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 27.3 minutes per game, but he figures to see a reduced workload as a reserve.