Okeke contributed three points (1-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Okeke led the Magic in rebounding Tuesday, and it marked the first time he grabbed 10-plus boards in a game since March 20, 2022. It was about all he was able to contribute as he missed all but one of his 10 shots in a game that saw the Magic held to 36.2 percent shooting in the loss. Okeke has registered seven-plus rebounds in each of his last four games.