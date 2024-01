Okeke will start Monday's game against the Knicks.

A previous report had Anthony Black replacing Okeke in the starting lineup, but Orlando will stick with the same first five for a fifth straight game, meaning Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze will start alongside Okeke. As a starter (five games), Okeke has averaged 6.0 points 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.4 minutes per game.