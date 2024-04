Okeke recorded two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound across two minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to Houston.

Okeke logged two minutes in the loss, taking to the floor for the second straight game. It's been a rough season for Okeke, playing just 45 games, during which he has averaged 9.4 minutes per contest. On a Magic team with lofty expectations, it's hard to see him carving out a meaningful role at any point in the future.