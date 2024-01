Okeke logged 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to the Heat.

Okeke started for the fourth consecutive game and stepped up when the Magic needed him most, ending with a season-high scoring mark. However, Okeke hadn't scored more than three points in any of his previous starts, so fantasy managers should temper his expectations, as Okeke is only starting due to the team's lack of depth on the wings.