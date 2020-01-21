Magic's Evan Fournier: Explodes for 26 points
Fournier had 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3PT, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 106-86 win at Charlotte.
Fournier was coming off two underwhelming performances where he failed to crack the 15-point plateau while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, but he bounced back admirably here and showed the illness that was affecting might be a thing of the past. The Frenchman is averaging a career-best 19.1 points per game this season, while his 47.3 percent from the field would end up as the best figure since his rookie year if the season ended today. He should remain productive Wednesday at home against the Thunder.
