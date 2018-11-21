Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 27 points Tuesday

Fournier poured in 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 93-91 defeat to the Raptors.

Fournier had an excellent shooting night Tuesday, hitting over 50 percent of his shots and four threes in the process. He is averaging 20.3 points and 4.7 assists over his last three games, which highlights mainly his ability to score rather than be a multifaceted player.