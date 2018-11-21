Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 27 points Tuesday
Fournier poured in 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 93-91 defeat to the Raptors.
Fournier had an excellent shooting night Tuesday, hitting over 50 percent of his shots and four threes in the process. He is averaging 20.3 points and 4.7 assists over his last three games, which highlights mainly his ability to score rather than be a multifaceted player.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 20 in loss to Wizards•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Pours in game-high 27 in loss to Pistons•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Drains buzzer beater to down Cavs•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Sharp shooting night in road win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Collects 17 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.