Wagner posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 125-113 loss to Philadelphia.

Wagner returned from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain Friday and led the Magic in scoring. He has shot 50.0 percent or better from the field in each of his last five games, scoring 20-plus points in four of them. Orlando will need all of Wagner's scoring for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bucks, as a loss could drop the Magic out of the top six in the Eastern Conference.