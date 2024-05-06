Suggs closed Sunday's 106-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 10 points (2-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Suggs didn't have a good series against the Cavaliers, and he was unable to operate as the third scoring option the Magic desperately needed at times. He was able to reach the 15-point mark in just two of the seven games during the series, averaging 14.7 points and shooting a mere 40.2 percent from the floor. Despite the playoff woes, Suggs' role as a starter for the Magic next season shouldn't be under any sort of question.