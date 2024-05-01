Suggs registered 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to Cleveland in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Suggs wasn't able to generate much on the offensive end, and he has the unenviable task of trying to slow Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in this series. Despite some solid counting stats, Suggs hasn't played to his full potential just yet, as he's hitting just 24.0 percent from beyond the arc in his last five games.