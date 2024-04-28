Suggs registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Suggs exploded for 24 points (9-11 FG) during Orlando's Game 3 win and was productive again in Game 4 as the Magic evened the series at 2-2. However, he committed seven turnovers Saturday after coughing the ball up only three times over the prior three matchups. Despite inconsistent production to start the postseason, Suggs has been one of the Magic's top overall producers, averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.8 minutes across four games.