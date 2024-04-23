Suggs said after Monday's 96-86 loss to the Cavaliers that he doesn't think his sprained left knee injury will keep him from playing Thursday in Game 3 of the series, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Suggs suffered the injury in the first quarter Monday, when he collapsed to the floor after making contact with Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell. He grabbed at his leg in visible pain after the play and didn't put any weight on his leg as he was assisted to the locker room, but he was able to return to the contest after halftime while sporting a compression sleeve on his leg. He ended up playing well down the stretch, finishing with nine points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes. Adrenaline might have played a part in Suggs feeling well enough to return, so the Magic will wait and see how his knee responds over the next two days before deciding whether he's fit to play in Game 3 with the Magic facing a 2-0 series deficit.