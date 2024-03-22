Suggs finished Thursday's 121-106 victory over the Pelicans with 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Suggs has scored in double digits in each of his last six games while shooting 48.7 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per game. Thursday's performance marked the first time since Jan. 9 against the Timberwolves that he's scored 20 points. Suggs is registering career highs this season in points per game (12.5), field-goal shooting (46.7 percent) and three-point shooting (40.1 percent).