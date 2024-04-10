Suggs ended with 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Rockets.

Suggs was fantastic on both ends of the floor despite the loss, leading the Magic with 21 points with four combined steals and blocks. Suggs has been somewhat of a revelation this season, finally realizing some of the potential that has until now been missing. He has been a top 100 player in 72 games, averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.