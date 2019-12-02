Isaac amassed 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Warriors.

The continued emergence of Isaac has been one of the feel-good stories of the season thus far. After flashing his upside over the past couple of years, Isaac is finally figuring things out and has been a first-round player over the first 17 games. The offense continues to be more of a working progress and as soon as that comes around, he is likely to be a highly sought after asset for many years to come.