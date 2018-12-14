Isaac finished with 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three steals and three blocks across 26 minutes in the Magic's 97-91 win over the Bulls on Thursday in Mexico City.

Isaac drew another start at small forward and responded with a better effort than Monday against the Mavericks. The 2017 sixth overall pick had provided just four points in that contest, but he managed to work his way back to double digits in the scoring column Thursday despite a poorer shooting effort. A perfect showing from the charity stripe was key to propping up Isaac's final line, and his trio both steals and blocks was an excellent supplement. The 21-year-old naturally remains very much a work in progress, but he certainly has the talent to ramp up production if he continues seeing starter-level minutes.