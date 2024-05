Isaac won't start Sunday's Game 7 against the Cavaliers, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

With Gary Harris (hamstring) returning to the starting lineup after missing Game 6, Isaac will revert to a reserve role. Across three appearances off the bench during the opening-round series, Isaac has averaged 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game.