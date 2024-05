Isaac will start Friday's Game 6 against the Cavaliers, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Isaac started the first two games of the opening-round series at center but returned to the bench with Orlando facing an 0-2 hole. He'll move back into the starting lineup Friday in place of Gary Harris (hamstring). Isaac has averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes over the first five games of the series.