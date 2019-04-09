Isaac (jaw) entered the NBA's concussion protocol and won't be available for the Magic's regular-season finale Wednesday in Charlotte, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

After exiting early in Sunday's 116-108 win over the Celtics upon taking a hit to the jaw, Isaac experienced concussion-like symptoms a day later. The Magic will thus err on the side of caution and hold Isaac out Wednesday while he works his way through the protocol, but the team is presumably hopeful he'll be available for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. His absence Wednesday should open up more minutes on the wing for Wesley Iwundu and Melvin Frazier.