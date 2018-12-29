Isaac produced 14 points (4-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's 116-87 win over the Raptors.

While Isaac continues to grow as a forward in the League, he has been inefficient shooting the ball, shooting just 35.3 percent over his last seven games. As a bigger presence on the court, Isaac needs to be converting more of his opportunities to make a bigger impact, but his athleticism and confidence from behind the arc showcase his potential and what he could become.