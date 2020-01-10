The Magic recently applied for a Disabled Player Exception for Isaac (knee), implying the team projects him to miss the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Orlando also did the same for forward Al-Farouq Aminu (knee), who underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Unlike Aminu, Isaac won't require surgery, but reports earlier this week suggested the 2017 lottery pick would still be sidelined for at least the next 8-to-10 weeks for rest and recovery as he tends to a severe left knee sprain and bone contusion. Even if the Magic aren't granted a waiver for Isaac, the 22-year-old doesn't look like he'll be available to play until at least early April, making it tough to justify holding him in most single-season leagues.