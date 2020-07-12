Magic head coach Steve Clifford said Sunday that Isaac (knee) hasn't done any contact work since joining Orlando for practices at the Walt Disney World complex, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Though Isaac is with the Magic in the NBA "bubble" as the league prepares to return from a four-plus-month hiatus, the team isn't counting on him playing at any point during the remainder of the regular season or playoffs. Instead, the Magic likely just cleared him to join the bubble so he could have his rehab program supervised as he looks to move past the severe left knee sprain he sustained Jan. 1. Isaac is expected to be back to full strength ahead of training camp for the 2020-21 season.