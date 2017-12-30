Isaac (ankle) will be held out indefinitely, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac sprained his ankle back on Nov. 11, limiting him to just three games since then. He ended up re-aggravating the ankle in one of the games. He attempted to play once more, but it was determined the injury was too bothersome for him to be on the floor. As a result, he's being held out for the foreseeable future to rest and recover. In his stead, Jonathon Simmons will seemingly continue seeing the bulk of the minutes at small forward. Mario Hezonja, Wesley Iwundu and other forwards on the roster are all candidates to see slight upticks in workload while Issac -- who was averaging 18.9 minutes per game -- is sidelined.