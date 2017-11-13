Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Monday, sporting protective boot
Isaac (ankle), who's already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, is now sporting a protective walking boot, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac will be on the sidelines for Monday's contest, though the fact that he's wearing a protective boot on his right ankle could mean he misses more time later this week. The Magic next play the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, which gives Isaac just two full days to make a full recovery. It wouldn't be surprising if Isaac wasn't ready by then, though for now, consider him questionable heading into Wednesday. With Isaac out, Marreese Speights will likely pick up added run at power forward in his place.
