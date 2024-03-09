Isaac had 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 98-74 loss to the Knicks.

The 26-year-old has missed three of the last five games due to an illness and load management on his knee, and he hasn't played more than 20 minutes in a game since Feb. 10. Isaac was able to make a multi-category contribution Friday despite his limited court time, but until the Magic are comfortable giving him a more consistent role in the rotation, he'll be tough to roster in most fantasy formats.