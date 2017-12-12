Isaac (ankle) won't play during Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac will be sidelined for his 16th straight game Wednesday while nursing a severely sprained right ankle. In his stead, Marreese Speights will seemingly continue to see an expanded role in the frontcourt.

