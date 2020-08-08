Isaac (knee) underwent successful surgery Friday to repair the torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac was diagnosed with a torn ACL following Sunday's win over the Kings, but it turns out he also had a torn meniscus. Isaac will now focus on recovery and rehab with the hopes of returning sometime next spring or summer. It remains to be seen when the 2020-21 NBA season will take place, so it's unclear if Isaac will be able to return during the campaign. While he's sidelined, at least for this season, Terrence Ross and Wes Iwundu should see increased roles.