Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain on minutes restriction
Isaac will have a minutes restriction Saturday against the Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac made his return to action Wednesday against Philadelphia and played 16 minutes off the bench after missing the previous six games. He'll remain limited Saturday, and while it's unclear how many minutes he'll be cleared for, Isaac is best avoided in DFS contests until that restriction is lifted.
