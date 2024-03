Isaac won't play Sunday against the Raptors due to left knee injury maintenance, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac had appeared in four straight games, averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 18.8 minutes during that stretch. However, he was a late addition to the injury report Sunday and will ultimately take the night off. Isaac should be ready for Tuesday's matchup versus Charlotte, barring a setback.