Isaac won't return to Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a sore back.
Isaac has had injury issues throughout his career, and this is unfortunate for the young forward, as he had been playing well of late and only lasted five minutes in this one. Isaac's next chance to play will come against the Rockets on Tuesday.
