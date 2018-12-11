Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Draws another start
Simmons will start Monday's game against Dallas, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Evan Fournier is inactive for Monday's matchup due to a personal matter, so Simmons will bump over to shooting guard. He'll start alongside D.J. Augustin, Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic.
