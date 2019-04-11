Simmons finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a block across 30 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Simmons got some extra playing time in the finale with the 76ers resting all of their starters, and he produced his highest point total of the season. He played 20 minutes for just the third time since coming to Philadelphia on February 7, and he's not on the fantasy radar unless multiple starters don't play.