Simmons has signed a contract with the Chinese club Liaoning Flying Leopards, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Simmons didn't play in the NBA during the 2019-20 season, though he recently attended a Warriors bubble minicamp. Though he'll be playing in China, coach Steve Kerr noted that he believes Simmons still has "NBA years" ahead of him.
