Simmons totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Wednesday's loss against Salt Lake City.

This was Simmons' third straight game since joining Santa Cruz reaching the 18-point mark, as the guard also tallied a season high off the glass to cap off a superb outing. The former Houston standout is currently averaging 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in the G League this season.