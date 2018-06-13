Simmons underwent surgery on April 24 to repair a torn ligament in his right (shooting) wrist and remains in recovery, Josh Robbins or the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This is the first mention of Simmons undergoing surgery, which occurred roughly two weeks after the end of the regular season. The injury prevented him from playing in the team's final 12 games, though it was simply labeled a contusion at the time. It's unclear when Simmons will be able to resume basketball activities, as Robbins notes that "Magic officials typically don't provide expected timelines for players' returns." Simmons, who started 50 of the 69 games he appeared in, averaged 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 29.4 minutes during his first year with Orlando after playing two seasons for the Spurs. It's unclear if he'll retain a similar role moving forward, as the Magic appear committed to building a youthful rotation, and Simmons will turn 29 next season.