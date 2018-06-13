Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Recovering from wrist surgery
Simmons underwent surgery on April 24 to repair a torn ligament in his right (shooting) wrist and remains in recovery, Josh Robbins or the Orlando Sentinel reports.
This is the first mention of Simmons undergoing surgery, which occurred roughly two weeks after the end of the regular season. The injury prevented him from playing in the team's final 12 games, though it was simply labeled a contusion at the time. It's unclear when Simmons will be able to resume basketball activities, as Robbins notes that "Magic officials typically don't provide expected timelines for players' returns." Simmons, who started 50 of the 69 games he appeared in, averaged 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 29.4 minutes during his first year with Orlando after playing two seasons for the Spurs. It's unclear if he'll retain a similar role moving forward, as the Magic appear committed to building a youthful rotation, and Simmons will turn 29 next season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....