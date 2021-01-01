Fultz contributed nine points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-92 loss to the 76ers.

Fultz is off to a terrific start this season and so Thursday's performance needs to be seen as somewhat of an outlier. The Magic were terrible from the get-go and this game was never even remotely competitive. Those with shares in Fultz simply need to give him a pass mark thanks to the two defensive stats and hope he can get things back on track when the Magic face the Thunder on Saturday.