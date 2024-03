Fultz posted four points (2-5 FG), one rebound, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 101-93 loss to the Warriors.

Fultz made his first start since Feb. 13 while Caleb Houstan (ankle) came off the bench Wednesday. Fultz wasn't able to take advantage of the opportunity, however, and he has failed to reach double-digit scoring in each of his last six games. He's averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 21.4 minutes per game this season.