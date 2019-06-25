Magic's Markelle Fultz: Timetable still unclear
General manager John Hammond has "no idea" when Fultz will be able to play, Dan Feldman of NBC Sports reports. "We want to have patience with [Fultz] and get him ready and put him on the court when he can be most productive."
Hammond also noted that Fultz will not play in summer league, but that the point guard is in good shape. It's possible fantasy owners will go into drafts next season still without knowing if Fultz will play at all. But there's still plenty of time until preseason begins, and we may be able to get a glimpse of him then.
