Fultz (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Fultz will miss the first half of Orlando's back-to-back set due to left knee injury management, and his status for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies is unclear. Gary Harris (foot) should reclaim his spot in the starting lineup in Fultz's absence.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Added to injury report•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Does little in start vs. Warriors•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Will start Wednesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Rough season continues Saturday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Cleared for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Goes through practice•